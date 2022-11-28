Group Drops Suit Challenging New York Airport Privatization

By Nate Beck (November 28, 2022, 6:16 PM EST) -- A business aviation group has dropped its federal lawsuit against East Hampton, New York, after a state judge last month rejected the village's plan to close and privatize its airport in an effort to restrict flights to the affluent beach town, a notice of dismissal filed Monday shows....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS