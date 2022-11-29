Google Play Antitrust Judge Certifies 21M Consumer Class

By Dorothy Atkins (November 28, 2022, 8:59 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Monday certified a class of more than 21 million consumers in the multidistrict litigation accusing Google of monopolizing the market for distributing apps on Android devices and refused to exclude their economic harm expert, finding that Google's "blunderbuss" of objections "miss the mark."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS