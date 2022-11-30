CORRECTED: Tech Giants Urge High Court To Toss Terrorism Aid Case

By Bonnie Eslinger (November 29, 2022, 10:00 PM EST) -- Twitter urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to toss a Ninth Circuit decision holding it can be sued, along with Facebook and Google, for allegedly aiding an ISIS attack in Turkey, saying the ruling "breaks sharply from the well-established legal framework for aiding and abetting," exposing businesses to "staggering terrorism liability."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS