Atty Charged In $31M Scam Tells Jury He's Getting A 'Bad Rap'

By Pete Brush (November 29, 2022, 7:18 PM EST) -- A New York injury lawyer charged with fueling a $31 million trip-and-fall scam by filing fake suits for clients who staged accidents argued to a Manhattan federal jury Tuesday that he thought the claims were real, saying his practice gets a "bad rap."...

