Ex-Ga. Atty Gets 2 Years Prison In $40M Fraud Case

By Rosie Manins (November 30, 2022, 11:56 AM EST) -- A disbarred Georgia attorney was sentenced on Wednesday to two years in prison for his involvement in a $40 million Ponzi scheme that ripped off investors in promissory notes tied to life insurance policies and automobile loans....

