GE, Canon Slam 'Excessive' Atty Fee Bid In $350K Breach Deal

By Allison Grande (November 30, 2022, 10:14 PM EST) -- General Electric Co. and a Canon Inc. subsidiary are urging a New York federal judge to reject class counsel's request for more than $466,000 in fees for securing a $350,000 data breach deal, arguing that the sum is "grossly disproportionate" to the amount that class members stand to recover and the attorneys' workload. ...

