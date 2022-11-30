Atty's 'Innocent' Comment On Race May Doom $2.8M Verdict

By Lauren Castle (November 30, 2022, 7:05 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court mulled Wednesday whether a family's attorney's comment about preferring Black female jurors indicates there was unfair racial and gender bias in the jury selection in a wrongful death case that resulted in a $2.8 million verdict, with one justice saying the judgment may not stand....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS