9th Circ. Rehearing To Explore 1980 Alaska Conservation Law

By Charlie Innis (November 30, 2022, 7:36 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit has indicated that the full bench plans to delve into the Carter-era Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act as it mulls the legality of a proposed land swap between the federal government and a Native Alaskan village....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS