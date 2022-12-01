Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DirecTV Streamers Join Tying Fight With Disney Over ESPN

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (December 1, 2022, 7:47 PM EST) -- Walt Disney Corp. has been hit with a proposed antitrust class action in California federal court accusing the company of a scheme to hike streaming live pay television prices through a series of agreements with competitors that required them to carry its ESPN channel on their platforms....

