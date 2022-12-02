Atty Avoids Sanctions For Tossed Time Records In Client Row

By Madeline Lyskawa (December 2, 2022, 4:51 PM EST) -- A Georgia attorney and his firm once again avoided sanctions in a dispute with a client over $600,000 in unpaid fees, after having thrown out his scrap notes detailing the nearly 2,000 hours he allegedly spent representing the client, a Georgia business court ruled....

