Weinstein's Atty Calls Sex Crimes Case 'Smoke And Mirrors'

By Craig Clough (December 1, 2022, 10:11 PM EST) -- Harvey Weinstein's attorney during his closing argument on Thursday told a California jury considering rape and sexual assault charges against his client that the case amounts to "smoke and mirrors" from four women who have no evidence to offer beyond "take my word for it."...

