Alex Jones Files Ch. 11 In Wake Of Sandy Hook Judgments

By Vince Sullivan (December 2, 2022, 9:41 AM EST) -- Right-wing podcast firebrand Alex Jones filed for Chapter 11 protection early Friday in Texas bankruptcy court, listing as his largest creditors the families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting who won a series of defamation judgments against Jones earlier this year worth more than $1 billion....

