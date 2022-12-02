Xerox Spinoff Reaches $32M Deal In Securities Class Suit

By Bill Wichert (December 2, 2022, 5:45 PM EST) -- A Xerox spinoff has agreed to pay $32 million to resolve securities class claims alleging it misled shareholders about the company's progress in making information technology upgrades related to its electronic toll collection business, investors told a New Jersey federal court Friday in seeking preliminary approval of the deal....

