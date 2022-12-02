Harvey Weinstein's Fate In LA Rape Trial Goes To Jury

By Craig Clough (December 2, 2022, 9:41 PM EST) -- A California jury began deliberations on rape and sexual assault charges against Harvey Weinstein on Friday after a prosecutor wrapped up rebuttal closing arguments by encouraging the jurors not to buy into the disgraced movie mogul's "magic" theory that eight accusers who don't know each other are all lying....

