Real Estate Rumors: Gaw Capital, Rudin, Alberta Ranch

By Andrew McIntyre (December 5, 2022, 5:29 PM EST) -- Gaw Capital is eyeing a new 227,000-square-foot mixed-use project in Los Angeles' Cypress Park neighborhood, The Real Deal reported on Monday. The Hong Kong firm plans to build 106,800 square feet of self-storage space and 160 apartment units and ground-floor retail at 3200 N. Figueroa St., according to the report....

