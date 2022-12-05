FTC, Meta To Face Off In 36-Hour Antitrust VR Merger Hearing

By Dorothy Atkins (December 5, 2022, 10:34 PM EST) -- A California federal judge laid out ground rules Monday for an upcoming seven-day evidentiary hearing over the Federal Trade Commission's antitrust bid to block Meta Platforms Inc.'s planned purchase of virtual reality app developer Within Unlimited Inc., giving each side roughly 18 hours to present its case....

