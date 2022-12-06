Albright Orders Google To Put Up $20M Bond Amid Appeal

By Andrew Karpan (December 6, 2022, 6:40 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright of the Western District of Texas has ordered Google to post a $20 million bond to cover a jury verdict in a patent case amid appeal, ruling that the company's lawyers haven't put forward enough evidence that the global tech titan — currently worth well over $1 trillion — will remain solvent for the next year....

