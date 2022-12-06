Real Estate Rumors: TSMC, High Street, Baltimore Pickleball

By Andrew McIntyre (December 6, 2022, 2:21 PM EST) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. plans to build a second semiconductor plant in Arizona and raise its total investment in plants in the state from $12 billion to $40 billion, CNN reported on Tuesday. The company earlier had said it planned to build a $12 billion facility in Arizona and now plans to build a pair of facilities with a total investment of $40 billion, according to the report....

