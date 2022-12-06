Samsung Says Law Firm Seeks To 'Bury' It In Arbitration Fees

By Andrea Keckley (December 6, 2022, 4:01 PM EST) -- Samsung told an Illinois federal judge Monday that Labaton Sucharow LLP has made an "aggressive threat to bury Samsung under the weight of hundreds of millions of dollars in arbitration fees absent payment to them" after individual arbitration claims were filed against it on behalf of nearly 50,000 Samsung Galaxy device users over alleged unlawful collection of their biometric data....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS