SG Asks Justices To Overturn Terror Aid Decision

By Nadia Dreid (December 7, 2022, 6:30 PM EST) -- Twitter, Facebook and Google are not the kind of "culpable actors" that Congress had in mind when it expanded the Antiterrorism Act of 1990 to allow victims of terrorism to seek damages from those who aided or abetted an attack, the federal government has told the U.S. Supreme Court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS