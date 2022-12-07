Robbins Geller Named Lead Attys For Combined Palantir Suits

By Daniel Ducassi (December 7, 2022, 8:39 PM EST) -- A Colorado federal judge on Tuesday ordered the consolidation of a trio of shareholder class actions accusing executives for software company Palantir of painting an unjustifiably rosy picture of future revenue growth, and named Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP as lead counsel. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS