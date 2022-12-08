8th Circ. Won't Rehear Decision On SD Casino Tax Rules

By Caleb Symons (December 8, 2022, 6:51 PM EST) -- The Eighth Circuit will not revisit its decision allowing South Dakota to impose a 2% excise tax on construction work done by a non-tribal company at a Native-owned casino, upholding a ruling that the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe says will gut its coffers and erode tribal sovereignty....

