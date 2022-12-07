Huggies Burned Babies' Skin, Kimberly-Clark Customers Say

By Lauren Berg (December 7, 2022, 8:34 PM EST) -- Huggies diapers contain an absorption chemical that can cause burns and rashes on babies' skin, but manufacturing giant Kimberly-Clark hasn't taken steps to make sure only a safe amount is used in the product, according to a proposed class action filed Tuesday in Texas federal court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS