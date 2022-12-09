DOJ Official Calls Uber Security Chief Conviction An 'Outlier'

By Ben Kochman (December 9, 2022, 7:02 PM EST) -- Company representatives who report cyberattacks to the U.S. government will not be prosecuted if they unintentionally turn over false information, a senior U.S. Department of Justice official said this week, casting the recent conviction of Uber's ex-security chief Joe Sullivan as an "outlier" scenario....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS