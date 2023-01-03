Privacy Litigation To Watch In 2023

By Allison Grande (January 2, 2023, 12:02 PM EST) -- The recent explosion of litigation accusing a wide range of companies of violating wiretap and video privacy laws through the technology they deploy on their websites will continue to proliferate in 2023, joining robocall and biometric privacy disputes that have long plagued businesses and also show no signs of abating....

