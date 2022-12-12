Golf Caddy Swings At Country Club In Wage-And-OT Action

By Joyce Hanson (December 12, 2022, 7:03 PM EST) -- A golf caddy has lodged a proposed class and collective action in New York federal court against a historic Westchester County country club, saying it failed to pay him fair minimum wages and overtime then harassed him when he complained about its employment law violations....

