JPMorgan Escapes Ex-Worker's Benefits Freeze Suit

By Emmy Freedman (December 9, 2022, 9:37 PM EST) -- JPMorgan Chase was freed from a retired worker's lawsuit claiming it failed to properly notify employees that their benefit accruals had been frozen for years, after a New York federal judge said Friday that the retiree did not do enough to prove he was kept in the dark....

