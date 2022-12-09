Execs Say GPB Fraud Case Beset By Constitutional Offenses

By Stewart Bishop (December 9, 2022, 9:22 PM EST) -- Two former executives of GPB Capital and an associated company on Friday mounted a full-court press in an effort to poke holes in a case accusing them of running a massive Ponzi-like scheme at the $1.8 billion private equity firm, attacking a court-appointed monitor's purported constitutional violations and search warrants they say were illegally obtained....

