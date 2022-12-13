Ga. Atty Tells Jurors He's Owed $1 Million In Unpaid Fees

By Kelcey Caulder (December 13, 2022, 4:54 PM EST) -- An Atlanta-area attorney worked nearly 2,000 hours for an airport travel spa without pay, his counsel told a Georgia jury Tuesday during the kickoff of a trial over how much the lawyer is owed for his work on issues with the airport lease and franchise concerns....

