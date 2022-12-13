Feds Seek 9 Years For Former Attorney After Fraud Plea

By Isaac Monterose (December 13, 2022, 4:53 PM EST) -- Prosecutors urged a New York federal judge to give at least nine years in prison to a former California attorney who pled guilty in November 2021 to running an investment fraud scheme, arguing that he had failed to show any remorse for stealing $5.8 million in investor funds from his two businesses. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS