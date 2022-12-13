Real Estate Rumors: Banner, Trump Organization, Hill Street

By Andrew McIntyre (December 13, 2022, 5:25 PM EST) -- Illinois-based Banner Real Estate Group is planning to build a self-storage project in Woodland Hills, California, The Real Deal reported on Tuesday. The company is seeking permission to build a 158,000-square-foot project at 20401 Ventura Blvd., and the three-story project would include climate-controlled space, according to the report....

