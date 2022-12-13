VR Market Control Keeps Zuckerberg Up At Night, Judge Told

By Dorothy Atkins (December 13, 2022, 8:25 PM EST) -- An economist hired by the Federal Trade Commission testified in an evidentiary hearing Tuesday that Meta's acquisition of virtual reality fitness app developer Within Unlimited Inc. would eliminate rivals and make Meta a VR monopolist, saying "fitness is the linchpin to owning VR," and that's "what keeps Mr. Zuckerberg up at night."...

