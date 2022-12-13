2nd Circ. Says DirecTV Now Fraud Suit Was Properly Tossed

By Nadia Dreid (December 13, 2022, 6:11 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit is not going to revive a proposed class action that accused AT&T of lying about how well its streaming service DirecTV Now was doing, saying that many of the statements it put forth as evidence of falsehood are "inactionable as puffery."...

