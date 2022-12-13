Siemens Moves To Dodge Jackson Drinking Water Suit

By Nate Beck (December 13, 2022, 6:20 PM EST) -- Siemens Industry Inc. has asked out of a proposed class action from a group of Jackson, Mississippi, residents who say they suffered health problems from the city's flawed water system, which failed in August, leaving 150,000 residents without drinking water for months....

