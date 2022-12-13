Foster Garvey Ponzi Claims Were Timely Filed, Court Told

By Elliot Weld (December 13, 2022, 5:46 PM EST) -- A proposed class action alleging that Pacific Northwest-based Foster Garvey PC assisted with the massive TelexFree Ponzi scheme was filed in a timely manner because the claims are substantively based on Massachusetts state law, which includes a one-year grace period to refile a suit after dismissal, according to the plaintiffs....

