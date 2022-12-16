Lawyer, Doctor Convicted Of Fueling $31M Trip-And-Fall Scam

By Pete Brush (December 16, 2022, 11:45 AM EST) -- A Manhattan federal jury on Friday convicted personal injury lawyer George Constantine and orthopedic surgeon Andrew Dowd of knowingly profiting from staged falls in a personal injury litigation scam that prosecutors say cost insurers and businesses $31 million....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS