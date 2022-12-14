Grant & Eisenhofer To Lead Warner-Discovery Securities Suit

By Eric Heisig (December 14, 2022, 2:21 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has named Grant & Eisenhofer PA as lead counsel for a securities class action that accuses Discovery Inc. of not telling investors about the struggles that Warner Bros. was having with streaming service HBO Max prior to the $43 billion merger of the two media giants....

