Trial In Fee Fight Focuses On Quantity, Quality Of Atty's Work

By Kelcey Caulder (December 14, 2022, 9:11 PM EST) -- The amount, quality and types of work performed by an Atlanta-area attorney took center stage Wednesday during a trial over how much the lawyer is owed for nearly five years of services he provided to a travel spa business....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS