The Biggest Patent Rulings Of 2022

By Dani Kass (December 15, 2022, 7:45 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit found an artificial intelligence system can't be an inventor, while the new U.S. Patent and Trademark Office director sanctioned a patent challenger for misconduct and a Western District of Texas order loosened Judge Alan Albright's grip on patent cases in Waco. Here are Law360's picks for the top patent rulings of 2022....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS