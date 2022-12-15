Caltech Tells Justices To Skip Apple IP Estoppel Fight

By Jasmin Jackson (December 15, 2022, 5:03 PM EST) -- The California Institute of Technology has urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to take up a $1.1 billion patent infringement dispute between the university and Apple over data transmission technology, arguing that the Federal Circuit correctly applied an estoppel provision that blocks certain invalidity arguments in district court litigation....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS