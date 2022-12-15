Trials Over Transport Monopoly Scheme Set For Jan.

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (December 15, 2022, 6:19 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge has set a Jan. 23 trial date for one of 12 people accused of participating in a violent conspiracy to control the market for the transport of used vehicles and other goods from the U.S. to Central America for resale....

