TCPA Verdict Remand Is A Boon For Class Action Defendants

By Elliot Johnson, Joel Tasca and Jenny Perkins (December 16, 2022, 11:14 AM EST) -- Defendants facing potential classwide statutory damages awards are certainly in an unenviable position. Even though class members may have suffered de minimus, if any, actual damages, defendants in these cases can still be tagged with enormous jury verdicts based on the availability of statutory damages....

