Calif. Internet Law Does More Harm Than Good, Big Tech Says

By Lauren Berg (December 14, 2022, 9:53 PM EST) -- A new California law that aims to bolster privacy protections for children is just the Golden State's effort to censor online speech under the guise of protecting underage internet users, a technology trade group said in launching a challenge to the statute in federal court Wednesday....

