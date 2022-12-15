Ticketmaster Buyers Say Arbitration Docs Wrongly Denied

By Joyce Hanson (December 15, 2022, 8:06 PM EST) -- Customers suing Live Nation and Ticketmaster for monopolizing the market have asked a California federal judge not to partly quash their subpoenas against a potentially biased arbitration company, saying it should produce documents dated after it signed an agreement with the concert ticket sellers....

