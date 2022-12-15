Cohen Milstein Gets $4.25M For Boeing Investor Settlement

By Emilie Ruscoe (December 15, 2022, 9:31 PM EST) -- Attorneys at Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC will receive $4.25 million of a $6.25 million global settlement they brokered on behalf of investors in aircraft company Boeing who accused the company's brass of concealing issues with its 737 Max jet, an Illinois federal judge said. ...

