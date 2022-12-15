Tribe's RI Bridge Suit Should Be Tossed Again, Feds Tell Court

By Ali Sullivan (December 15, 2022, 7:34 PM EST) -- The head of the Federal Highway Administration on Wednesday told a D.C. federal judge that the agency's decisions are not responsible for the alleged destruction of land culturally significant to the Narragansett Indian Tribe, urging the court to toss the tribe's suit — which seeks $30 million in damages — for a third time....

