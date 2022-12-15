Feds Have Immigration Scammers Dead To Rights, Jury Hears

By Stewart Bishop (December 15, 2022, 10:24 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal prosecutor on Thursday told jurors in the trial of a New York City attorney and the co-owner of an immigration company that caters to Russians and people from other former Soviet countries of how the pair conspired to deceive the federal government into granting asylum to undeserving clients, saying extensive recordings in the case leave little doubt as to their guilt....

