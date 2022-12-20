Class Attys Seek $7.4M Following Yelp Deal Ending Suit

By Joyce Hanson (December 19, 2022, 9:11 PM EST) -- Attorneys for an investor class that sued Yelp on false advertising claims have asked a California federal judge to grant their request for $7.4 million in fees following a $22 million settlement deal ending the lawsuit against the crowd-sourced online review website....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS