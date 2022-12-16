Meta Calls FTC Expert's Market Definition 'Fatally Unreliable'

By Kelly Lienhard (December 16, 2022, 6:49 PM EST) -- Meta asked a California federal court to toss out the opinion of the Federal Trade Commission's economist that supported the agency's bid to block the company's deal to buy virtual reality device app developer Within, arguing that the expert relied on a "nonsensical" survey he didn't oversee....

