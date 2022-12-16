Harvard Bribe Middleman Sought $1M 'Bonus,' Jury Told

By Brian Dowling (December 16, 2022, 7:11 PM EST) -- A fencing instructor who acted as a middleman in an alleged bribery scheme to get two pupils into Harvard University threatened to spike the kids' applications if their parents failed to pay $1 million, according to testimony Friday in Boston federal court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS